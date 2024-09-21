Eem Triplin Is Done With The "CRAZY H*ES" On New Single

The Pennsylvania native is teasing his debut album once again.

There aren't many like Eem Triplin in terms of vocal delivery. His signature rasp that blurs the lines between rapping and singing has been helping elevate in the industry. For example, the Pennsylvania native has been on Camila Cabello's radar so much that she worked with on him on track. You can find their collaboration on the C,XOXO - Magic City Edition. For those wanting to give it a listen, it's called "baby pink". On top of getting nods from bigger artists, he's also got his fair share of hits. "AWKWARD FREESTYLE", "JUST FRIENDS ?", and "LOUIE V" are just a few of them.

"FIJI", which features the R&B collective Cruza, is also on the rise, with over two million streams in just over a month. Eem Triplin can replicate similar, if not better, results with "CRAZY H*ES". There's something so addicting about his plugg style, so it's great to hear that some of that secret sauce is brought to this new single too. Here, Eem Triplin expresses how tired he is of dealing with argumentative and over obsessive women. He does so with a sticky melody that's perfectly placed over a very light and airy instrumental. While they do share a tonal approach, these two singles are also similar because they will both be on Eem's upcoming debut album, Melody of a Memory. That's all we know for now, so while you wait for the tape, stream "CRAZY H*ES" with the music video link below.

"CRAZY H*ES" - Eem Triplin

Quotable Lyrics: