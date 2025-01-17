Eem Triplin Skates Over Intoxicating Production On "MISS ME?" Ahead Of New Album

Eem Triplin is getting us ready for his debut album under RCA Records with MELODY OF A MEMORY. According to a press release, fans of the Johnstown, Pennsylvania rapper, singer, and producer still have a month before it drops, sadly. It will be ready for a wide release on February 17, but Eem is promising some exciting things for this project and he's eager to hear what listeners have to say. "It's been a long time coming, but I hope fans know that I've been putting a lot of hard work into this album. I'm excited for the people to finally hear what we've been cooking up over the past year or so while I've been in the studio with the homies Dahi, Matt (Castellanos), Charlie (Myles), and more."
He goes on to say, "This project reveals parts of me that I haven't shared before and also shows a side of my sound that I haven't shown folks yet. I think it shows my evolution as an artist, and I hope people hear that when they tune in." That evolution is palpable on his latest teaser for the LP, "MISS ME?" Over pretty, bouncy, and wavy production, Eem Triplin raps in his raspy/nasally singing delivery about his rapid come up and how he's not too worried about he comes off towards others, especially the women chasing his money. We feel the song has instant replay-ability and it's looking like an early highlight off the album already.
"MISS ME?" - Eem Triplin
Quotable Lyrics:
Some times, I wanna get so high when I roll by
You only smell gas comin' down the whole block
Oh, he a multi-millionaire? So am I
That's why I don't feel the love when you kiss me
I was gone for a month, did you miss me?
Say I'm actin' brand new, but I'm still me