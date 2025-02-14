The Game Continues To Fight For His Mansion After Priscilla Rainey Pushes Court To Force Sale

The Game v. "She's Got Game" contestant continues.

The Game's fight for his Calabasas mansion presist as a lawsuit by Priscilla Rainey threatens to put it on the auction block to pay off a court judgement. The rap star's long-running legal battle with former She’s Got Game contestant Priscilla Rainey intensifies this week. In 2016, a judge awarded Rainey $7.1 million in a judgment against the rapper. She has bee determined to collect. After years of legal maneuvering, she has escalated efforts to force the sale of his estate.

In recent court filings, Priscilla Rainey accuses The Game of hiding assets through shell companies and financial schemes. A previous court ruling labeled the company as Game’s “alter ego,” making any assets under its name fair game for collection. Priscilla Rainey’s attorney, Janelle M. Dease, has urged the court to reject Game’s claim that he qualifies for a homestead exemption, which would protect the property from full seizure. “At best, [Game] is a monthly tenant and is not entitled to claim the homestead exemption,” Dease stated. She argues that if Game wants to assert ownership, he must acknowledge that JTT Holdings is merely a front to shield his assets—something the court has already suggested.

She's Got Game Lawsuit

Despite these claims, Game is fighting back. His lawyers insist he has legal rights to the home, asserting that he has lived there continuously. They argue that his residency status should grant him protection under homestead laws. With a crucial hearing approaching, the fate of The Game’s mansion hangs in the balance. If Rainey prevails, the multimillion-dollar estate could soon be on the market.

Priscilla Rainey has already made progress in collecting what she is owed. She successfully seized Game’s label, LA Prolific, along with ownership of his album Born 2 Rap and its publishing royalties. So far, these efforts have diverted over $500,000 in revenue toward satisfying the judgment. The Game continues to make music. He recently collaborated with longtime friend, Kanye West, according to an Instagram post.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
