Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Celine Bell-Bottoms Jean Sell Out Instantly

Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t just a musical triumph—it also set a major fashion trend. The rapper’s viral bell-bottom jeans, priced at $1,200, have completely sold out following his electrifying performance at the Superdome in New Orleans, watched by more than 130 million viewers. French luxury fashion house Celine confirmed to TMZ that Lamar wore the "Marco" jeans in dark union wash denim. The pair he sported onstage was a size 29 from the women’s collection, which has now entirely sold out.

Lamar’s collaboration with Celine traces back to 2022, when his creative collective, pgLang, partnered with the fashion house. Since then, the relationship has proven to be both influential and commercially successful. In addition to his statement-making jeans, Lamar also wore Deion Sanders' classic Nike Air DT Max sneakers. However, the oversized bell-bottoms concealed most of the shoes, leaving them overlooked by the masses—at least for now. Lamar's Super Bowl LIX chain made headlines with the New York-based jeweler detailing the pendant and chain on it's social media account.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX Outfit

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced their co-headlining Grand National Tour, set to commence on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. This extensive tour will span 36 dates across North America and Europe, marking the first all-stadium tour for both artists. The tour supports Lamar's sixth studio album, "GNX," released in November 2024, which features collaborations with SZA.