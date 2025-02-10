SUMiT & ExitFrame Are About To "Blow"

Buzzing Massachusetts recording artists SUMiT and ExitFrame come together for an exciting collaboration, promised to thrill today's hip-hop, called "Blow." Hailing from a region that gave us Logic, Coi Leray, and more, the arrival of these two new acts only provide more evidence that the area is a melting pot for hot new talent. Before "Blow," SUMiT built a reputation for his sharp wordplay and relentless passion. Since his 2020 debut, Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP, he has independently released over 60 tracks, collaborating with heavyweights like Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, and OT the Real. His ability to weave introspective storytelling with dynamic musical styles sets him apart in today’s hip-hop landscape.

ExitFrame is an emerging talent with tremendous heart and passion for hip-hop. He paints a vivid picture of poverty’s harsh realities, reflecting his own journey and commitment to inspiring change. With SUMiT, the rising star remains deeply involved in both music and community outreach. Some label him a lyricist, others a poet—a torchbearer for authentic hip-hop. "Blow" is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rap stars as they ascend.

SUMiT is fueled by the vibrant hip-hop culture of the golden era and incorporates it with personal experiences and powerful narratives. His music embraces contrast—at times spiritual and uplifting, at others raw and unfiltered. This duality, often misunderstood, is a reflection of life’s contradictions.

"Blow" - SUMiT Featuring ExitFrame

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ve been piling the bodies knock you off y’all balances

Let the gallivanters talk more malice in clips, they’re not as talented

Invalid so they won’t stay relevant

May be trendy, but in no way elegant