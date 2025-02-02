2Hollis Teams Up With Nate Sib For New Single, "Afraid"

2Hollis has released his newest single, "Afraid," which sees him teaming up with Nate Sib, who is currently opening for him on his ongoing tour. They first premiered the official version of the song on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 Radio. They had been performing it together on recent stops of the tour.

The song sees them sing about their fears, adjusting to fame, and more. Fans in the comments section on YouTube have been loving the track. "People kept comparing them in negative ways so they showed us their similarities in a positive way. my goats," one user wrote. Another added: "Bro is reminding me when music video were about the fun not the money." 2Hollis is coming off of a huge year in 2024, having released his third album, Boy, and even signing with Interscope. He's off to a strong start this year as well with Zane Lowe naming him as one of his "25 artists for 25."

As for his upcoming tour dates, 2Hollis will be performing across Australia with shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, and more. In April, he'll be returning to the states for a performance during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Check out his first single of the new year, "Afraid," below.

2Hollis & Nate Sib Address Their Fears On "Afraid"

