Dave Blunts Has Fans In Tears After Claiming He Will Crowd Surf During His Next Tour

Dave Blunts has gone viral for not just the bombast of his music, but for how people make fun of his weight. It's a sad reality and one that often overshadows a lot of genuine concern, but it's also something that he knows how to take advantage of for marketing and engagement purposes while he seeks a better life. For example, during Dave's recent interview with Bootleg Kev, he hyped up his upcoming tour in a pretty unconventional way, which led to many reactions online.

"Yeah, the tour's going to be insane," Dave Blunts remarked. "And I'm going to crowd surf during this tour. I think I can, bro. I don't have b***h-a** fans, bro. They will hold me." When Bootleg Kev expressed his skepticism, he explained himself a little bit further. "This is the thing," Kev replied. "I've crowd surfed multiple times, probably 50, 60 times. What you need is, you got to identify the mountain in the crowd. So for me, I used to crowd surf. I'm from Arizona, so I be trying to find the big Native American motherf***er. So then you, like, tap the two Native fools.

Dave Blunts Plans To Crowd Surf

"But the thing is, bro, you still got to get caught," Bootleg Kev told Dave Blunts. "Bro, you might hurt yourself or, Lord forbid, kill somebody. You have kids as fans. They're not physically capable of catching you – they're not physically capable of catching me. Do me a favor, then. Anybody who buys a ticket, they got to sign a waiver in case you crowd surf. If you thought you standing up went viral, you crowd surfing – however it goes, and I hope it goes well. I don't think it's going to go well. Oh, it's going to be crazy."