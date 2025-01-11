Drake Reveals Massive Bet On Ravens Vs. Steelers Wild Card Game

Will the curse continue?

Drake loves to place bets. He's arguably the most prolific gambler in hip hop, especially when it comes to sporting events. You'd be hard-pressed to find an important game in which Drake does not have a stake, one way or the other. The rapper continued to live up to his reputation on January 10. The 6 God took to Instagram to share his betting stub for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers wild card game. He didn't bet small, either. He decided to go all in on his team of choice.

Drake loves to drum up excitement by sharing his picks via social media. He confirmed that he picked the Baltimore Ravens to triumph over the Steelers. He placed a $210K stake on the outcome of the Wild Card game. His estimated payout? $610K. That's a nice chunk of change. Drake's relationship with the NFL is much more nebulous than his relationship with other sports. He's also been close with basketball players but he's mostly stayed out of the discussion when it comes to America's most popular sport. He used to be buddies with Johnny Manziel, but that was college football, and that was over a decade ago.

Read More: Leon Thomas Thanks Drake And Ty Dolla Sign For Helping His Career Skyrocket

Drake Stands To Win $610K From A Ravens Victory

Drake's connection to the NFL has become even more tenuous in recent weeks due to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Kendrick Lamar was chosen to headline this year, instead of Drake's mentor, Lil Wayne. There have been sources claiming that Drizzy has turned down the opportunity to play the Super Bowl multiple times. Music executive Steve Stoute claimed Drake turned down the Halftime Show twice, but NFL insiders have pushed back against this claim. They allege that Drake has never been asked to take the stage in front of football fans.

Another interesting aspect about the Drizzy bet is the hallowed "Drake curse." The rapper has lost most of the major sports bets he's publicly placed throughout his career. He blew the Super Bowl bet and the Stanley Cup bet in the last year alone. Some fans even take a Drake pick to mean that their team is going to be doomed to lose. Time will tell if the Ravens fall victim to this alleged curse.