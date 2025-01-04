Lil Baby & Travis Scott Spend A Check Or Two On "Stuff"

Wheezy also did his thing on the beat with this one.

He handles the chorus (3X), an interlude, the intro and outro, has his own verse, and even adlibs for Baby's verse. Based on the title. "Stuff," you may be guessing that it has do with buying lots of expensive items. Well, if you did submit that as your answer, you'd be correct. It's exactly that with this being a flexing anthem to the max. Unfortunately, the lyricism is sort of whatever. However, the song does shine for us in two areas. First, is Travis' energetic and hypnotizing performance, and second is Wheezy 's lavish yet dark production. Overall, it's Lil Baby's fourth collaboration with Cactus Jack, with their most recent being NAV's "Never Sleep." Check out "Stuff" ("Free Stuff") with the audio link below.

Lil Baby and Travis Scott have seen tons of money and success throughout their remarkable careers. So, a song like "Stuff" makes a whole lot of sense for them to cook up. This is one of a few collaborations off of the former's brand-new album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me). It's his fourth studio effort and its out via Quality Control/Motown/UMG. There's been a bit of a debate online as to who has the hardest feature on the project and there's been a lot of consideration for Trav. We can see why, as he dominates most of the song's three-minute runtime.

