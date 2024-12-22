Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fans Debate "Family Matters" And How Well It's Aged

Twitter's trending rap topic of the week circled back around to this three-part marathon.

No matter whose side you're on, there are solid reasons for picking pretty much any track from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle as its best. Thanks to some recent viral discussions and trending takes, fans on Twitter are particularly debating the worth, longevity, impact, and quality of Drizzy's "Family Matters," his three-part onslaught and the longest cut out of any feud release. Many OVO fans are happy to see it getting the love it deserves, although K.Dot supporters quickly reminded them that the Toronto superstar was dealing with a different beast. Some pointed to the song's lyrical achievements, the multi-faceted attacks at various rappers, or how the West Coast tried to claim victory quickly with "Not Like Us" and, of course, the "meet the grahams" surprise.

Furthermore, this Drake and Kendrick Lamar debate over "Family Matters" seems to have settled on the following assessment: it's a great diss, but it wasn't enough to take Kendrick down, for whatever reason. Many frustrated fans refuse to give the Compton lyricist his props and prefer to inflate the disses that the 6ix God had on his 7-minute record. Yet this discussion was also slightly ironic given that SZA and Kendrick's "30 For 30" recently opened up more subliminal diss speculation.

Did "Family Matters" Age Well? Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fans Debate

As such, fans still have a lot of Kendrick Lamar and Drake material to talk about, but nothing quite matches up to that late April and early May stretch. Maybe die-hards want to reemphasize a musical focus amid contentious legal petitions and Internet narratives. We'd much rather see that at the forefront, even if it indulges in some revisionist battle history here and there. As great as "Family Matters" is, its context and actual impact in the moment works to its detriment, whether you agree with that sentiment or not.