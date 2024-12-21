Snoop Dogg Recalls Kendrick Lamar Giving Him Advice In Full-Circle Moment

Has the student become the master?

Snoop Dogg may be one of the most enduring, beloved, and iconic faces in all of hip-hop, but he still has a lot to learn as an artist. Moreover, he recently appeared on Bootleg Kev's podcast and recalled one time in which Kendrick Lamar impressed him so much that he had to reach out for career advice. Of course, this is a full-circle moment given that Tha Doggfather was the one to pass the West Coast rap torch to K.Dot over ten years ago. Now Kendrick can repay the favor from an elevated position, which must be very fulfilling for him.

"I called Kendrick maybe a year and a half ago when I was overseas and I had watched him perform in Paris," Snoop Dogg said of Kendrick Lamar. "He had did a show in Paris on Amazon. And I was so f***ing intrigued with his show and his showmanship and the way he had his s**t together. I hit Terrace Martin, I said, 'Cuh, give me K.Dot number.' He gave me his number and I call cuz. I said, 'Man, how the f**k did you do that show, man? What I got to do to make my show like that?'

Snoop Dogg Reveals Advice That Kendrick Lamar Gave Him

"And he gave me some simple s**t about, like, just, 'Keep doing the s**t you do,'" Snoop Dogg continued concerning the advice that Kendrick Lamar gave him. "But it was so much information in that small conversation that I ended up making my show even better. But that's me not having an ego and reaching out to someone who's younger than me, flyer than me, doper than me, and got a tap on some s**t I need to get information on."