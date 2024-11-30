Schoolboy Q Hits The Streets With "GNX" In The Deck

Naturally, Schoolboy Q and TDE have been the biggest supporters of Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album, GNX, released last week. Groovy Q took to the streets with Lamar’s album and shared an Instagram post on Saturday morning (Nov. 30) bumpin’ the fan favorite “Peekaboo.” On the freeway, Q vibes to the track while smoking a blunt. As fans have praised the album throughout the week, this post adds to the support shown by fellow TDE acts Ab-Soul, Punch, and Top Dawg. Released last Friday (Nov. 22), the album took over Spotify and Apple Music.
“Peekaboo” is one of the album cuts that showcase emerging Los Angeles hip-hop artists. AzChike. Kendrick sounds menacing over the bouncy production while he and AzChike skillfully trade bars. The song topped the charts, joining the entire album that includes “tv off,” “luther,” and “hey now.” The album features an all-L.A. lineup with Lefty Gunplay, Hitta J3, Roddy Ricch, and Wallie The Sensei.
Schoolboy Q Ridin’ Around Bumpin’ “Peekaboo”
Lamar’s new album included more disses toward his rival Drake. Leading into the summer, Q commented on the beef, which allegedly led to TDE being banned from performing shows in Toronto."They just canceled by sHow in Toronto," he wrote on X in July. "Canadian police don't want nobody from TDE performing." SiR, another TDE artist, would comment on the ban after Q. Drake would respond to Q’s cancellation by trolling the “Man of the Year” hitmaker.
According to Hits Daily Double, GNX is projected to be the seventh-biggest debut of 2024, with Lamar securing 324,000 units. While the first release on Lamar’s PgLang, he reassured his unwavering alliance to TDE, promoting every album released this year. Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips has received widespread acclaim and argument for Album of the Year. Q is set to hit the road in 2025 on the second leg of his album tour with new dates in Paris, London, and Berlin.