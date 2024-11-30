Yungeen Ace Responds To Those Against Him On Second 2024 Tape "I Control My Destiny"

"I put my all in this project. I know ppl praying I fail or be in a casket or cell, but I’m destined for greatness... hope yall been waiting to hear from me. Album out now I Control My destiny." That is Yungeen Ace about his newest album, which hit streaming platforms this weekend. It's his second of 2024, and it follows up on his March 29 release, Forgotten Star. New music has not been the only headline surrounding the Jacksonville, Florida rapper and singer, though. It's actually been quite the controversial stretch for him, as he has been involving himself with his late Florida contemporary, Foolio.
He's been on the receiving end of a lot of hate thanks to a pair of diss tracks toward the latter. Both "Do It" and "Game Over" came across as very distasteful and they seem to suggest that he was the one who put the hit on Foolio. It actually led to allegations against him, and a few suspects are currently in custody. Things are still not sorted out as of yet, and it looks like it will take some time before justice is served to the MC's family and friends. Still, Ace decided to include those two direct diss records on I Control My Destiny, maybe to create some extra buzz around it. There are some solid cuts, as this tape sees him opening up more. But overall, it's still an interesting and contentious vibe surrounding Yungeen Ace.
I Control My Destiny - Yungeen Ace
I Control My Destiny Tracklist:
- Lately (feat. Raybekah)
- Tell Me Why
- 123
- Dreams Of War
- Moment Of Truth
- She Different (feat. Hunxho)
- Thug Cry
- Game Over
- Wish I Knew
- Done Crying
- In 2 Deep
- Nonchalant
- Who Ready
- Do It
- F.Y.S
- I Remember