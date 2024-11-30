Yungeen Ace Responds To Those Against Him On Second 2024 Tape "I Control My Destiny"

Ace includes his two diss tracks aimed at the late Florida MC Foolio on this tape.

He's been on the receiving end of a lot of hate thanks to a pair of diss tracks toward the latter. Both "Do It" and "Game Over" came across as very distasteful and they seem to suggest that he was the one who put the hit on Foolio. It actually led to allegations against him, and a few suspects are currently in custody. Things are still not sorted out as of yet, and it looks like it will take some time before justice is served to the MC's family and friends. Still, Ace decided to include those two direct diss records on I Control My Destiny, maybe to create some extra buzz around it. There are some solid cuts, as this tape sees him opening up more. But overall, it's still an interesting and contentious vibe surrounding Yungeen Ace.

"I put my all in this project. I know ppl praying I fail or be in a casket or cell, but I’m destined for greatness... hope yall been waiting to hear from me. Album out now I Control My destiny." That is Yungeen Ace about his newest album, which hit streaming platforms this weekend. It's his second of 2024, and it follows up on his March 29 release, Forgotten Star. New music has not been the only headline surrounding the Jacksonville, Florida rapper and singer, though. It's actually been quite the controversial stretch for him, as he has been involving himself with his late Florida contemporary, Foolio.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.