Lil Nas X Breaks His Silence Following Confusion Around His Adult Amazon Purchase

Despite some of the hate, if Lil Nas X is indeed using this as mini promotion for himself, it's working. As it stands, he's gearing up to drop his sophomore album DREAMBOY. It's currently slated for a 2025 release and there are several singles that could land on the record. Some include "LIGHT AGAIN!" "need dat boy," "J CHRIST," and some Soundcloud releases as well.

However, this is Lil Nas X we are talking about. After leaving many wondering if he was hacked or just made a mistake, he doubled down instead. "It wasn’t an accident," the Georgia native replied to Drop Pop. At this point, you really can't expect anything else from Lil Nas X. Most Twitter users weren't fooled at all, with one adding, "Have you followed him at any point during his career? This is literally just his image. He does s*** like this all the time because it's funny."

Lil Nas X has the internet talking again, and this time it's for a recent purchase on Amazon. According to Uproxx, the rapper and singer seemed to have a major slip up by accidentally sharing a sex toy he bought. The tweet has since been deleted from his account, but pop culture news source Drop Pop was able to reshare it. It reads, "I just bought Realistic Thick Dildo Sex Toy, 7.16 Inch Safe Silicone Lifelike G Spot A**l Dildos with Strong Suction Cup for Hands-Free, Flexible Monster Stimulator Adult Toys for Women Men Couples on Amazon! Get your own here." Just reading it back is extremely uncomfortable and undoubtedly would be an embarrassing moment for anyone to post something like this.

