Berner Follows "Gotti" With The Search For "Hoffa" In New Album

Berner adds the sequel to his mobster series.

Berner's latest album, Hoffa, continues his exploration of mobster life when he isn't making big deals in cannabis. This album follows Gotti, the rap star's 2021 release about another legendary mobster. The latest album is reminiscent of Jimmy Hoffa, a legendary mobster who went missing and has never been seen again. Like Gotti, the new album includes a gritty production with organized crime-driven lyricism. The album’s description reads: “The NorCal rapper and entrepreneur continues the search.”

Berner's a-list friends Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Ghost Face Killah, B-Real, Killer Mike, and Ty Dolla $ign appear on the album. In the search for Jimmy, the Bay Area rap star releases album singles “Lots of Green,” “Callin,” and “The Source.” The album is a direct follow-up to the mobster series. “It’s got great features on it, great production. My team said it feels kind of like a Gotti number two, which is probably one of my best-performing albums,” said Berner.

As part of Bern One Entertainment's partnership with Empire, the new album is the latest in a longstanding relationship between the companies. Berner has become one of the richest rap stars due to his various ventures in the cannabis field. Forbes claimed Berner was the fourth wealthiest artist in hip-hop after securing a net worth of $410 million with his Cookies empire. The artist’s music continues to flourish, with an average of 1.5 million streams on Spotify.

