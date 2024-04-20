Berner Grabs Conway The Machine, Jay Worthy, Paul Wall & More For "The Farmer's Market"

One thing about a fair amount of West Coast rappers is that they know how to drop chill and relaxing tracks. Berner is one of those artists and he is doing just that on his newest project The Farmer's Market. The veteran who hails from San Francisco, California is back with his first record of the year and is following up a bustling 2023. It was period in which he dropped two albums being Trophies and Arrogance Is Ignorance (One Shot Kill).

Berner did not release any promotional singles for The Farmer's Market, which is a different approach compared to his collab tape with OHGEESY, Trophies. However, what he lacks in teaser tracks, he makes up for in the feature department. On this effort, Berner taps rappers from all over to help bring that similar laid-back tone. On here, you will find names like Conway the Machine, Paul Wall, Jay Worthy, Curren$y and more.

Listen To The Farmer's Market By Berner

Tracks were are messing with so far include "Cases" with the Buffalo MC Conway and "Mouth Piece" with Jay Worthy. The latter has a glitzy, luxurious, and transcendent instrumental that feels like a throwback to the 90s. "Cases" picks up the energy a little with a looping piano and background vocals. Be sure to check out the album with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album The Farmer's Market by Berner? Is this his strongest body of work, why or why not? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the best guest appearance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Berner. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

The Farmer's Market Tracklist:

Owe Me Eat What You Kill (feat. Mando) Mouth Piece with Jay Worthy Cases with Conway the Machine Need It (feat. Paul Wall, Devin the Dude & DRODi) Surrounded Talk About (feat. Yung Chowder & G-Mainey) Farmer's Market with Curren$y Barter

