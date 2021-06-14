HOFFA
- MusicDave East Reveals The Best Advice That J. Cole Gave HimDave East explains how J. Cole's advice influenced his approach on "HOFFA."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDave East & Jim Jones Contemplate Life On "Money Or Power"Jim Jones is having a renaissance. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDave East & G Herbo Keep It Real On "Go Off"Dave East, Harry Fraud, and G Herbo paint a picture on "Hoffa" highlight "Go Off."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDave East & Harry Fraud Drop "Diamonds"Dave East and Harry Fraud paint pictures with new single "Diamonds," a glimpse at their upcoming "Hoffa" project. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDave East & Harry Fraud Drop Off "Hoffa" TrailerDave East and Harry Fraud set a promising tone with a new trailer for "Hoffa," due out for release on July 30th. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDave East's "HOFFA" Album Is Curated By Westside GunnDave East unveils the album cover of "HOFFA," confirming the involvement of Harry Fraud and Westside Gunn. By Mitch Findlay