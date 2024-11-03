Flau’jae Gets A “Big Bag” On New Single

Flau'jae continues to deliver.

It's only been a few months since Flau'jae unleashed her biggest project to date, Best Of Both Worlds. Despite this, the rapper and LSU Tigers athlete continues to deliver. She dropped her "Million Dollar Baby Freestyle" in October, and now, she's back with yet another single. On “Big Bag,” she spits boastful bars about coming out on top both on and off the court. She certainly has no shortage of bragging rights, considering her success in not one but two career paths, and her energy is infectious.

The new release comes ahead of the deluxe edition of Best Of Both Worlds, which Flau’jae announced last week. It’s slated for release on November 15. During an interview with Complex in June, she opened up about what her debut album meant to her. "I love combining my two talents. Best of Both Worlds shows you don't have to choose one path—you can excel in multiple arenas," she told the outlet at the time."This project reflects who I am—a basketball player, a rapper, and someone who refuses to be put in a box. I hope my fans can feel the passion and dedication I've poured into every song."

Flau'jae Prepares To Unleash Best Of Both Worlds Deluxe

Quotable Lyrics:

Big bag, get a big bag

