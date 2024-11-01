Lil Uzi Vert Claims Leaks Ruined His Original Version Of "Eternal Atake"

The rapper has regrets.

Lil Uzi Vert spent two years hyping up the original Eternal Atake. The rapper made it clear they wanted to make it their magnum opus. The critical reception was positive, and the fans liked it so much that Lil Uzi Vert just dropped a sequel, Eternal Atake 2. They spoke on their musical process, and their attachment to the Eternal Atake brand, during a recent interview with Complex. To the surprise of fans, though, Uzi was openly critical of the first album. They stated that Eternal Atake was ruined by leaks, and admitted they has regrets over the way it was reconfigured.

Lil Uzi Vert recalled being frustrated by the number of songs that leaked online during the Eternal Atake sessions. They attribute a lot of the songs leaks to the lack of a strong PR team. "I didn't have the team I have today and everything got leaked and everyone had it already," Uzi noted. The rapper then said that felt insecure about dropping material that had already leaked, and scrambled to record a new collection of songs as a result. "I was like, 'No, I can do it all over again,'" they explained. "I actually did do good all over again." Lil Uzi Vert then lamented that Eternal Atake had the misfortune of coming out during the 2020 pandemic. "When I finally dropped it," they aded. "It fell into the COVID [era]."

Lil Uzi Vert Regrets Rerecording Their Entire 2020 Album

Lil Uzi Vert is proud of Eternal Atake the way it is. The rapper noted there was "good stuff" that resulted from the leaks, but remains haunted by the album that could have been. "Eternal Atake was perfect," Uzi asserted. "If I knew what now, back then, I would’ve just put the whole leaked album out anyway instead of canceling it. Should have just put that whole album out and worked on my album." It was actually the leak drama that led Lil Vert to make Eternal Atake 2. The rapper was so driven to rectify what they'd had happen with the first album that they wanted to top themselves.