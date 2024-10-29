Tom Brady's Ex Wife Gisele Bündchen Expecting A Baby With New Boyfriend

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gisele Bündchen attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
It will be the model's third child.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years. They had two children together, and were among the most glamorous celebrity couples of the 2010s. Their marriage ended, however, in 2022. They remain co-parents to their children, but they have moved on to different lives. Tom Brady has retired and become a color commentator, and Bündchen has continued to secure historic deals as a model. It was Bündchen's personal life, however, that took center stage on October 28.

TMZ confirmed that Gisele Bündchen is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. The model is reportedly 5-6 months pregnant, but is waiting to find out the baby's gender until they are born. A source close to the model tell People Magazine that she is considering a home birth. "She’s excited about the baby and feels good," the source alleged. "She’s several months along and planning a home birth." Furthermore, the source claims that Gisele Bündchen is happier than with her current relationship.

Read More: Jay-Z Ripped Apart By Dr. Umar For Tom Brady's HOF Induction Performance

Gisele Bündchen Started Dating Joaquim Valente In 2023

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life," they added. "And they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family." Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were first spotted together in late 2022. The former trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Valente and his brother, and People reported that their relationship was made official the following year. Those close to the model told the outlet that she wants to keep her relationship with Valente quiet. She has mostly succeeded in this regard.

This is a far cry from the Gisele Bündchen who discussed her ABC interview back in March. The model got emotional when asked about her split from Tom Brady, and admitted it was a very "heartbreaking" decision. "Everything I've experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don't want," she said. "And I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson." Brady has not commented on Bündchen's pregnancy, but he has been adamant that the two continue to co-parent their children.

Read More: IShowSpeed Meets Lil Wayne & Tom Brady At Fanatics Fest

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...