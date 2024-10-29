Tom Brady's Ex Wife Gisele Bündchen Expecting A Baby With New Boyfriend

It will be the model's third child.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years. They had two children together, and were among the most glamorous celebrity couples of the 2010s. Their marriage ended, however, in 2022. They remain co-parents to their children, but they have moved on to different lives. Tom Brady has retired and become a color commentator, and Bündchen has continued to secure historic deals as a model. It was Bündchen's personal life, however, that took center stage on October 28.

TMZ confirmed that Gisele Bündchen is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. The model is reportedly 5-6 months pregnant, but is waiting to find out the baby's gender until they are born. A source close to the model tell People Magazine that she is considering a home birth. "She’s excited about the baby and feels good," the source alleged. "She’s several months along and planning a home birth." Furthermore, the source claims that Gisele Bündchen is happier than with her current relationship.

Gisele Bündchen Started Dating Joaquim Valente In 2023

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life," they added. "And they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family." Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were first spotted together in late 2022. The former trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Valente and his brother, and People reported that their relationship was made official the following year. Those close to the model told the outlet that she wants to keep her relationship with Valente quiet. She has mostly succeeded in this regard.