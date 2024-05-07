Gisele Bündchen Is Not Happy About The Tom Brady Roast

Netflix's roast of Tom Brady was a hilarious night of mean-spirited jabs at the NFL icon. Roasts are usually brutal affairs, and Tom took most of the jokes pretty well. Throughout the evening, Tom Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen was savagely joked about. The divorce jokes had everyone gasping and laughing. Well, Gisele did not find the jokes funny. Gisele is reportedly very upset by what transpired on Sunday.

The supermodel was reportedly very upset by all the remarks made about her breakup with the NFL star in Sunday night's episode of "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on Netflix. Everyone joked about the infamous split, including Brady's former teammate Drew Bledsoe, comedians Nikki Glaser and Kevin Hart. The majority of the comedians in attendance cruelly teased Brady for being replaced by jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente. When Gisele learned about the jokes, she was reportedly assisting relatives in dealing with the recent disastrous floods in Brazil. The jokes seemed to have compounded what was already a difficult time for Gisele.

Gisele Upset At Divorce Jokes At Tom Brady's Roast

A source close to Gisele told PEOPLE that Gisele Bündchen was "deeply disappointed" by the disrespect toward her and her family. The source said, "As always, [her] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted." Brady did not seem super bothered about the jokes, as he went along with and laughed at most of them. Nikki Glaser has since explained that the only topic that was off-limits was Tom Brady's children.

Tom Brady did take issue with one joke. Comedian and roast master Jeff Ross made a joke about New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. This was a serious matter as Kraft was facing first-degree misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution at a day spa called Orchids of Asia in 2019. Brady got up and told Jeff Ross never to joke about that again. Tom Brady's Will Smith moment came in defense of his former boss, not his wife. Overall, Gisele Bündchen seems to have taken the roast much worse than Brady.

