Gisele Bündchen Caught On Camera Crying After Paparazzi Chase

Following constant harassment by the paparazzi, Gisele Bündchen broke down in tears during a police stop. The tearful outburst that occurred during a traffic check this week and was caught on police body cam footage. The supermodel was filmed crying this week after getting pulled over in Florida. It was believed that Gisele’s tear-filled reaction to the police stop was about something else. She was not crying for getting issued a citation by police, but because she was being hounded by paparazzi. It's something far more serious than a ticket.

Gisele Bündchen and NFL icon Tom Brady divorced in the fall of last year. Many fans were taken aback by this development. Nonetheless, given that Brady had broken his pledge to retire from football, others saw the writing on the wall. With her continued relationship with Joaquim Valente, whom she is now publicly dating following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele has found herself back in the public eye. The attention is more focused now than ever, and it appears to have affected her.

Gisele Bündchen In Tears During Police Stop

Body cam footage that was obtained from the officer shows Gisele Bündchen rattled and emotional. She told the officer she was concerned that she was being followed by paparazzi very hard. Gisele was pulled over but only received a warning from the officer. She told the police officer the reason she was driving erratically was because the dogged photographer was matching her every move. Gisele was trying to avoid the paparazzi, but in their efforts, they kept following Bündchen. She told the officer, "He's, like, stalking me ... There's more. Look at that guy."

The officer explained that there really isnt anything that he can do about the situation. The officer was heard suggesting she file an official complaint, which prompted the waterworks from Gisele. She lamented, "I'm so tired. Everywhere I go I have these f***ing guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can't do nothing. I just want to live my life." Gisele was outdone and clearly felt hopeless. The officer told her once again that he couldn't stop them from taking pictures. The added attention post her divorce Tom Brady is overwhelming the supermodel.

