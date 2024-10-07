Top5 And DJ Drama Put An End To Their Beef

Top5 has "made it right" with DJ Drama.

Top5 says that he's made amends with DJ Drama after their longstanding feud. Taking to his Instagram Story over the weekend, he shared a screenshot of himself on a FaceTime call with the producer while noting in the caption that the two have “made it right.” He also gave a "shoutout" to Bunso for helping facilitate the squashing of the beef.

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on his Instagram page, hip-hop fans had mixed responses to the move. "Drama is a DJ. A REAL DJ. Top5 would never try that with a real street dude. We already seen him get pushed out of Subway," one user wrote. Others brought up Top5 alleging to have robbed Drama back in 2023. "You know how embarrassed I’d be to get to robbed by a Canadian," one user joked.

In June of last year, Top5 shared a video on social media of men in masks showing off jewelry he alleged to have belonged to Drama. “For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched.. @djdrama come get ur chain back lil boy," he wrote in the caption. He also claimed that Drama paid $120,000 to get the chains back.

Top5 & DJ Drama Put Their Beef To Rest

Despite squashing his beef with Drama, Top5 recently ramped up his feud with Kendrick Lamar. During an appearance on Late Night With Liyah Mai, he allegedly threatened to take out Lamar in a drive-by shooting if he dares cross into Toronto. He had also referenced wanting to fight Lamar during a livestream with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Top5 and DJ Drama on HotNewHipHop.

