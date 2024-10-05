DaBaby Recounts When He Shot An Alleged Trespasser In The Leg

DaBaby is a vivid storyteller.

DaBaby recently joined The Breakfast Club for a wide-ranging conversation, where he once again showed off his storytelling skills. Even thought the tale this time around isn't a particularly fun one to hear, he engagingly recounted a 2022 incident in which he shot an alleged trespasser in the leg at his North Carolina home. The NC MC did not face any charges for this situation due to authorities determining that this was a case of justifiable self-defense. Even though we are plenty of months removed from the situation at this point, it seems like he still remembers a lot of details from that day, and understandably so.

"I chose not to take a n****a life the other day & it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya a** back," DaBaby had expressed about the incident back in April of 2022. As you can see and hear in the clip below, there were a lot of moving parts in this situation, and a lot of different ways in which it could've gone differently.

Read More: DaBaby Hilariously Trolls Diddy By Purchasing Tons Of Baby Oil For A Music Video

DaBaby Recalls 2022 Alleged Trespassing Incident

Elsewhere, DaBaby is also cleaning up some other violent situations that he's been in over the past couple of years, although this one isn't nearly as scary as a shooting. He finally reached a settlement in a battery lawsuit against him from a man who claimed the rapper physically assaulted him while shooting a music video at his home. This debacle began all the way back in 2020, so to hear it's finally over is actually a bizarre occurrence for die-hard fans. After all, plenty of folks thought that the case stretched out way too far, although that might be why a settlement was the move.