Lecrae Drops Smooth New Single "Lift Me Up" With BEAM

After being mentioned in Kendrick Lamar's latest track, an untitled release referred to colloquially as "Watch The Party Die," Lecrae has seen some renewed interest in his music. The Christian rapper with two decades of experience dropped his latest single, "Lift Me Up," featuring singer BEAM. The track is the first since "Die For The Party," his response to Kendrick's track. Of course, there is some irony in BEAM's involvement. Kendrick mentioned him by name twice, first on "euphoria" and again on "6:16 In LA," where he asserts that the talented singer is one of Drake's writers.
As far as the track is concerned, "Lift Me Up" is not as dense as some of Lecrae's other work. The beat, co-produced by BEAM, is light with some 808s. Moreover, the real focus of the track is on BEAM's vocal performance. Lecrae's verses are short and to the point, rapping about struggles he's experienced in his personal life. He questions if God will be there to help "lift him up." "When it all goes dark, lift me up, lift me up, lift me up," BEAM repeats on the hook, reinforcing the themes of Lecrae's verses. Lecrae has not announced much about his forthcoming album except that he's working on one. It is not clear if this will be on the album or if it's a one-off to tide fans over until he's ready to share more details about what he's been working on. Until more announcements come, check out the new song below.
Lecrae & BEAM - "Lift Me Up"
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, so blinded
Give out so much love, I don’t know where to find it
What I'm feelin' right now, I can't definе it
Overwhelmed ovеr things I'm reminded
Yeah, livin' underneath
So much pain, I go through life with no relief
Sunday morning, lift my head to find my peace