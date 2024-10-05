Lecrae Drops Smooth New Single "Lift Me Up" With BEAM

As far as the track is concerned, "Lift Me Up" is not as dense as some of Lecrae's other work. The beat, co-produced by BEAM, is light with some 808s. Moreover, the real focus of the track is on BEAM's vocal performance. Lecrae's verses are short and to the point, rapping about struggles he's experienced in his personal life. He questions if God will be there to help "lift him up." "When it all goes dark, lift me up, lift me up, lift me up," BEAM repeats on the hook, reinforcing the themes of Lecrae's verses. Lecrae has not announced much about his forthcoming album except that he's working on one. It is not clear if this will be on the album or if it's a one-off to tide fans over until he's ready to share more details about what he's been working on. Until more announcements come, check out the new song below.