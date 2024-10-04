Powers Pleasant Grabs 21 Different Features For "Life Sucks LP

Pro Era affiliate, producer, and DJ, Powers Pleasant, has delivered his sophomore project, Life Sucks. This the follow-up to the 30-year-old's 2019 EP, Life Is Beautiful. That tape went on to feature the likes of now frequent collaborators Joey Bada$$ (Pro Era), Denzel Curry , A$AP Ferg , CJ Fly , Aaron Rose, Meechy Darko, and more. All of those same guests are now on Life Sucks, which can sort of be viewed as Powers Pleasant's debut LP.

Leading up to the release of this tight 13-song tracklist, the Melt My Eyez See Your Future beat maker put out two singles. The first was the boastful and triumphant "Rumble" with Mr. Bada$$. Honestly, it should've been the tape's opener, but Denzel Curry and Hannah Mundine's "Entro" does the job too. Then, in September, Pleasant would deliver "Shmoke", an East Coast trap/Jersey club mix that's all gas and no brakes. In fact, that's what most of this tape is. Plesant's selection of guests (21 unique ones!) certainly helps make this a fun and easy-to-digest listening experience. Give it a spin with the links to your favorite streaming services below.