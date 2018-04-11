Powers Pleasant
- NewsPowers Pleasant Enlists Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason & Erick The Architect For New SinglePowers Pleasant drops "Overseas" ft. Bas, Maxo Kream, Kenny Mason, and Erick The Architect. By Aron A.
- NewsPowers Pleasant Drops "Life Is Beautiful" Album Featuring Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$ & MorePowers Pleasant is continuing the hot streak.By Cole Blake
- NewsPowers Pleasant Taps Buddy & G Perico For "Can't Fucc Wit It"Powers Pleasant announce their debut album "Life Is Beautiful" due later in August.By Devin Ch
- NewsPowers Pleasant Calls On Denzel Curry, IDK, Zombie Juice & Zillakami For New Song "Please Forgive"Listen to Powers Pleasant new posse cut "Please Forgive" featuring Denzel Curry, IDK, Zombie Juice, and Zillakami.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPowers Pleasant Recruits The Underachievers, Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice & Joey Bada$$ For "Pull Up" RemixListen to Powers Pleasant's new remix to "Pull Up" featuring the Beastcoast collective. By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosJoey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg & Powers Pleasant "Pull Up" In TokyoRacing for pink slips, with pride on the line.By Devin Ch
- NewsPro Era’s Powers Pleasant Recruits Joey Bada$$ & A$AP Ferg On “Pull Up”Listen to Powers Pleasant's debut single "Pull Up" featuring Joey Bada$$ & A$AP Ferg.By Kevin Goddard