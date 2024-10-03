Chloe Bailey Suffers Unfortunate Nip Slip On TikTok Live

Chloe Bailey accidentally showed off far more than she meant to.

Chloe Bailey never hesitates to flaunt her figure on social media, but recently, the 26-year-old accidentally showed off more than she bargained for. Earlier this week, the songstress gave her supporters a look at a bright red corset dress she rocked for GLAMOUR’S 2024 Women of the Year Awards on TikTok Live. She highlighted the back of the dress before turning around and accidentally exposing her breasts.

Bailey looked shocked and ultimately sat down to ask fans not to share any screengrabs of her wardrobe malfunction. Unfortunately, however, clips of the mishap quickly began to make their rounds online. Either way, it doesn't look like Bailey has let the debacle get her down. At the aforementioned awards show, she was named Musician Of The Year.

Chloe Bailey Celebrates Being Named Glamour's Woman Of The Year

She shared a series of jaw-dropping photos from the evening yesterday, also writing a heartfelt caption about the honor. "i felt like a babydoll tonight 🥹💕 thank you @glamouruk for naming me Woman of the Year’s Musician of the Year 🥰 i am incredibly honored and filled with such gratitude !! thank you to @therealeve for presenting this award to me and always inspiring me. going to bed with the sweetest smile on my face!!!!!" she wrote. In a conversation with Glamour, published earlier this week, she also opened up about how she deals with criticism. According to her, she simply opts to shut it out.

“Sometimes I will take certain socials off of my phone,” she told the outlet. “You know, I think we all need a break sometimes. Or I will just choose to ignore it. I've also gotten used to the block button.” What do you think of Chloe Bailey suffering a wardrobe malfunction on TikTok Live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

