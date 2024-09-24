Eboni K Williams Shows Off Her Newborn Daughter While Explaining Her Name Choice

Eboni K Williams shared a series of pictures of her newborn daughter, Liberty, on Instagram on Monday, while also explaining the reasoning behind the name. The Real Housewives of New York City alum previously revealed that she used the help of in vitro fertilization and a sperm donation during an interview with PEOPLE, back in June. She gave birth to the child, last month.
"I’m responsible for ensuring her wellbeing and that Liberty enhances the spaces she occupies," Williams captioned the pictures. "This little girl has been born into significant privilege. Thus, she holds significant responsibility. As her ancestor, Toni Morrison tasked her… Since she has been born free, her birth assignment is to now free somebody else." From there, Williams explained why she chose the name Liberty for her daughter. She wrote: "Born into a nation and at a time such as this… Young Liberty has arrived on divine time. Unknown by most, our nation’s famous monument, the Statute of Liberty, originated as a tribute to the newly freed Black American. Lady Liberty came to New York City in 1886. She came as a symbol of liberty and freedom two decades AFTER the American Civil War."
Eboni K Williams Attends The Pan African Film & Arts Festival
She continued: "While most people associate the monument with immigrants arriving at the New York Harbor, this was a secondary narrative. The French creators behind the statue originally wanted to honor the newly emancipated and formerly enslaved Africans/Black Americans. While modifications have been made, the original broken shackles, which paid tribute to the end of slavery, do remain at Lady Liberty’s feet. The broken shackles are hidden for most to see… Similarly hidden is much of our truth as a nation and our truth as a people. I, along with my progeny, exist to pronounce that which is hidden. Should she choose to accept it, Liberty’s work will far exceed my own and I pray, so will her impact."
Eboni K Williams Pays Tribute To Her Daughter
Williams concluded: "Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl…. The world is ready." Check out her full tribute post on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eboni K Williams on HotNewHipHop.
