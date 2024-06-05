Eboni K. Williams Announces She’s Pregnant, Reveals IVF Treatments

She describes the news as a miracle.

According to PEOPLE, Eboni K. Williams of Real Housewives of New York City is expecting her first child. The 40-year-old's daughter is expected on August 16. This significant declaration was made two years after the lawyer and TV host came clean about utilizing her frozen eggs for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and sperm donation in an attempt to become a mother. She was candid about her experience in the new interview, revealing what she went through in the process.

“Anybody who’s gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby,” Williams said in the interview. “That’s why I’ve called this ‘my remarkable miracle,’ because it really does feel like I’ve been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above.” She went on to state that she had given her kid the nickname "one-of-one," which stands for how special the child is to her and how fortunate she was to have fulfilled her ambition of being a mother.

Eboni K. Williams Announces She’s Pregnant

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs,” she explained to the outlet. “And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate.” Eboni K. Williams acknowledges the miracle that this child is. She also says that she didn't always picture herself as a mother.