50 Cent Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex Despite Abuse Allegations

The rapper wants to move on.

50 Cent may have plenty of jokes for Diddy, but the rapper has had legal issues of his own in 2024. He was accused of rape and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy Narvaez, back in March. 50 Cent responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against Narvaez, in addition to denying all claims outright. The defamation suit has lasted throughout the summer, but the rapper has decided to pull the plug on the whole thing. According to TMZ, 50 Cent is dropping the defamation suit against his ex.

This is a complete turnaround from the 50 Cent who adamantly denied Narvaez's accusations in March. The rapper issued a statement criticizing his ex for besmirching his reputation in a way that could impact his livelihood, and consequently, their shared child. 50 described Narvaez's accusations as a "purposeful attempt to destroy his personal and business reputation." He also felt as though his ex was trying to ruin the custody battle the two were embroiled in at the time. 50 voiced a concern over being unable to see his "minor son" due to Narvaez's "false" claims.

50 Cent Maintains That His Ex's Claims Are "False"

The decision was confirmed on September 10. TMZ obtained legal documents in which 50 Cent asked the defamation suit to be dismissed "without prejudice." A judge has reportedly yet to sign off on the request, but there's no outstanding legal reason why there would be a problem. Neither 50 nor Daphne Joy Narvaez have commented on this latest decision. In fact, both parties have gone out of their way to avoid the topic in recent months. Daphne Joy Narvaez deleted the original Instagram post accusing 50 Cent of abuse back in July. 50 seemingly returned the favor by refusing to pursue legal action.