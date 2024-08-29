K Supreme Gets Robbed At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight In Shocking Footage

Aside from a few songs here and there, fans haven't heard much from K Supreme in recent months. Earlier today, however, DJ Akademiks shared security footage of a shocking incident he was involved in back in 2021. In the footage, K Supreme is seen heading out to his car with a friend in Atlanta when various people run up on him. One of the individuals was seen holding a large gun, and as one would expect, K Supreme booked it.

His friend calmly got into the passenger seat of the vehicle while the alleged robbers chased the rapper, and eventually, they left after presumably stealing his belongings. Fans in Akademiks' comments section are shocked by the incident, and speculating whether or not the friend seen in the footage could have been involved. Of course, this is unconfirmed, and there are very few details about the situation available at the time of writing.

K Supreme's 2021 Robbery Footage Surfaces Online

One of the most unsettling parts of the incident, as Instagram users point out, is that it happened in broad daylight. It's unclear exactly who the suspects in the video are or why they targeted K Supreme. He's yet to comment on the footage surfacing online. This isn't the only Atlanta robbery social media users have heard about lately, however. Earlier this month, Kash Doll took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she too was targeted by robbers. According to her, she was visiting Detroit when they stopped by her Atlanta home, prompting a shootout between them and the father of her child.

Reportedly, nobody was seriously injured, and they were later caught by police. What do you think of security footage of K Supreme getting robbed in broad daylight back in 2021 surfacing online? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

