SleazyWorld Go Delivers High-Octane Single "Who The Who's"

BYCaroline Fisher58 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SleazyWorld Go Who The Who's Cover ArtSleazyWorld Go Who The Who's Cover Art
"More Than A Shooter" Drops On September 6.

It’s already been a busy year for SleazyWorld Go, and fortunately for fans, it doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down any time soon. Currently, the Missouri rapper is gearing up to unleash his eagerly anticipated new album, More Than A Shooter. Listeners won’t have to wait too much longer to hear it, as the project is slated for release on September 6 of this year.

Ahead of the full release, however, SleazyWorld Go has decided to give his fans a taste of what’s to come. Late last week, he unveiled his new single “Who The Who’s.” On the high-octane track, the 26-year-old artist raps about clashing with opps and coming out on top every time. It arrived alongside a lively accompanying music video, which shows him and his crew getting rowdy on a bus, riding a horse, and more. It sets the tone for the rest of the anxiously awaited project and serves as a promising preview.

The release of “Who The Who’s” follows several other singles he unveiled in recent months, including “Where Them Shooters At,” “WTW,” “32 Bars,” and more. It also follows his collaboration with Babyfxce E, “Mama Said.” What do you think of SleazyWorld Go’s new track? What about its accompanying music video? Are you looking forward to hearing the rapper’s new album More Than A Shooter when it finally drops next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the track down below.

Read More: SAINt JHN Laps Around In "Circles" On New Single: Stream

More Than A Shooter Drops On September 6

Quotable Lyrics:

I know they prayin' we squash beef, but we can't, this sh*t too deep

Read More: Ray Vaughn Is Prepared For The Beef On Fiery New Single, "Ray Wop"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...