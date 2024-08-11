SleazyWorld Go Delivers High-Octane Single "Who The Who's"

"More Than A Shooter" Drops On September 6.

It’s already been a busy year for SleazyWorld Go, and fortunately for fans, it doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down any time soon. Currently, the Missouri rapper is gearing up to unleash his eagerly anticipated new album, More Than A Shooter. Listeners won’t have to wait too much longer to hear it, as the project is slated for release on September 6 of this year.

Ahead of the full release, however, SleazyWorld Go has decided to give his fans a taste of what’s to come. Late last week, he unveiled his new single “Who The Who’s.” On the high-octane track, the 26-year-old artist raps about clashing with opps and coming out on top every time. It arrived alongside a lively accompanying music video, which shows him and his crew getting rowdy on a bus, riding a horse, and more. It sets the tone for the rest of the anxiously awaited project and serves as a promising preview.

The release of “Who The Who’s” follows several other singles he unveiled in recent months, including “Where Them Shooters At,” “WTW,” “32 Bars,” and more. It also follows his collaboration with Babyfxce E, “Mama Said.” What do you think of SleazyWorld Go’s new track? What about its accompanying music video? Are you looking forward to hearing the rapper’s new album More Than A Shooter when it finally drops next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the track down below.

