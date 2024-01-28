SleazyWorld Go Unleashes On His Enemies On New Single "32 Bars"

SleazyWorld Go had a massively successful year in 2023, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Following the 2022 release of his album Where The Shooters Be, the Michigan-born performer unveiled various singles. He unleashed "Got Me Hot" back in September, and later came through with "Major Leagues" just ahead of the new year.

He even shared a romantic track called "With My Boo" a few months ago, which would surely make a great addition to listeners' Valentine's Day playlists. Earlier this week, he dropped off yet another single. This time, he's gone back to his roots to diss his ops on "32 Bars."

SleazyWorld Go - "32 Bars"

The track sees SleazyWorld Go spit menacing bars about taking down the competition over a simple lively beat. So far, his boastful rhymes have listeners impressed, and they seem to want to hear more. His comments section is flooded with demands for him to drop another full-length project, though it remains unclear if or when he plans to do so.

He did recently hop on Instagram to tease an accompanying music video for "32 Bars," however. He shared a short black-and-white clip from what appears to be the music video, telling fans to let him know if they want to see the rest. "Yall want the music video to this ? Lmk and ima let this mf fly," he wrote. What do you think of SleazyWorld Go's new track? Will you be adding "32 Bars" to your playlist? Are you hoping that he drops a new album sometime in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

N***as die for dissin' me, power of the tongue (St*pid)

Treat the clips like Popeyes, we need all drums (Get on it)

What you say? What you said you gon' do? (Huh?)

When you see me, Drake kick when this b*tch shoot like kung-fu (For real)

