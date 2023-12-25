SleazyWorld Go Drops Some Unintentionally Funny Bars On "Major Leagues"

Michigan-born and Missouri-raised, SleazyWorld Go has been riding off the success of his strong 2022 campaign. His massively successful single "Sleazy Flow" from his Where The Shooters Be record had everyone going nuts. This year, things have been a little different. With only six days remaining in 2023, no new album is expected.

Because of that, Sleazy's production has not been the same. He has come through with a handful of singles. To be exact, there are seven of them. Hopefully, some of them will land on a forthcoming album. The last time we spoke on SleazyWorld's music was his single "Got Me Hot." He has dropped more since then, but we are back to talk about "Major Leagues."

Listen To "Major Leagues" By SleazyWorld Go

With the title in mind, this is another stereotypical flexing song. However, some of the bars are sort of weird to be acting tough about. Or, maybe Sleazy was going for a little more tongue-in-cheek approach. Regardless, the beat is run-of-the-mill and so is the overall vibe of the single. But, if you want to check it out. It is available everywhere.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Major Leagues," by SleazyWorld Go? Is this the best song he has put out this year? If not, what are you going to place above it? Do you think this will eventually land on a project sometime next year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, leave all of your hottest takes in the comments. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the latest around SleazyWorld Go. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't be no b**** full-time, n****, hire me as a temp' (Hire me as a temp')

I ain't no P, but I keep it P like I'm a f*****g pimp (I'm a f*****g pimp)

When I find a b**** for me, I'ma be a f*****g simp (I'ma be a f*****g simp)

Now I'm boomin' s***, I can't go, I'm too f*****g raw (I'm too f*****g raw)

I ain't gon' lie, it feel good, but that s*** tickle when a b**** suck the balls (That b**** tickle)

This a major league, stay on the bench if you can't f*****g ball (If you can't ball, n****)

