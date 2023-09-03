SleazyWorld Go Wants All The Smoke On “Got Me Hot”

With so many fresh new faces coming in and out of the hip-hop genre it might be difficult to predict who will be a star or a dud. That is not the case with SleazyWorld Go, though. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-born rapper seems to release new hits so often it is expected at this point. This new track, “Got Me Hot,” has the potential to be another one for SleazyWorld for a few reasons. The beat, provided by Getta Beats, is sure to shake your speakers and get you turned up.

The 808s and hi-hats are punchy and resonant and then, SleazyWorld Go hops on. He starts talking to all the people out there who are trying to step to him and challenge them. Go believes he is the man of the city and he has a hard time believing anyone who tries. His confidence and aggression throughout the song help sell that he means what he is rapping about.

Listen To “Got Me Hot” From SleazyWorld Go

One of many bars on the song emphasizes Go’s demeanor. For example, he raps in the second verse, “My mama told me to watch you n***** / You n***** envy me (Envy me) / Using my name like you my cousin, n****, you ain’t kin to me.” Go does have the right to feel this way about himself, though. He continues to dish out hit after hit with artists like Lil Baby on “Sleazy Flow – Remix,” or on “Step 1” with Offset. He is certainly a name to watch in the next couple of years.

What are your initial thoughts on this new track, “Got Me Hot,” from SleazyWorld Go? Is he going to be one of the new faces of the hip-hop genre soon? Which song is your favorite of his? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come get folded like a pretzel (Come get folded like a pretzel)

Think you a gangster, okay cool, let me be the one to test you

The sounds when the K shoot, this b**** boomin’ like Metro

Glock 21 on me 4L, I move just like a savage

