SleazyWorld Go Nabs A Gritty Turbo Beat For Banger "WTW"

A Kansas City, Missouri MC is teaming up with one of the best modern trap rap producers to flip an East Coast classic. SleazyWorld Go and Turbo hit the recording studio to sample DMX's "What They Really Want" for "WTW." This marks the rapper's fourth overall single and second solo effort of 2024. What is even better about this song is that it has a real shot at making Sleazy's next project.

According to the press release notes, the debut album is still awaiting a title and drop date. But if this what the tape is going to sound like, we are all ears. This song also comes at a good time for SleazyWorld. The "Sleazy Flow" creator is currently assisting Offset on his first-ever solo tour.

Listen To "WTW" By SleazyWorld Go

"WTW" was inspired by some recent events involving the police and the rapper. The context is not given, but the authorities smashed in his car windows and the cover art makes a call back to that scary moment. It seems things have smoothed out for SleazyWorld Go as he is back and better than ever on "WTW." Be sure to check out the accompanying music video above as well.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dawg, what they really want? What they want from me? (What they want from me?)

So many sticks up in these Glocks, feel like we Chinese (Yeah)

Same gen, glizzy twins (Twins), these b*****s Siamese

Spin on an opp in this b****, whip do 'em like Tyrese (Do 'em like Tyrese)

Do 'em like "Baby Boy" (Huh), we play with sticks, no joy

Send this s*** to the morgue (Grr), send this s*** to the moon (Moon)

