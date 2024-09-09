SleazyWorld Emotionally Shares His Debut LP "More Than A Shooter"

The project was overseen by acclaimed producer Turbo.

SleazyWorld Go, Grand Rapids, Michigan rapper, is known for his "Sleazy Flow" records. The original and remix with Lil Baby have over 300 million streams combined. However, he is looking to give fans more outside of some streaming darlings. He isn't necessarily a lyrical MC, but the 26-year-old is divulging in what has made him become the artist and person is today on his own terms. That tasked is being carried out on SleazyWorld Go's debut album, More Than A Shooter. Even though, he's now six projects deep, this is being billed as the inaugural studio effort.

We can see why it's taken him four years to get to this point, though, thanks to a heart-wrenching IG post. A few weeks prior to releasing it, Sleazy revealed that he was overcome with emotion for the first time in a long time putting this together. "I ain’t shed no tear since I was a kid but I cried making this album 🥲.. not because I was sad but because I realized how far I came, what I went through to get here & how much I lost after it all💔", he began.

"It’s bitter sweet cause I lost love ones I never thought I would lose due to this lifestyle and what came with this street s***, success, money & fame😔😔. I hope my story can help any youngin thats where I was once in my life. In the hood.. with no hope but had a dream.. a dream to be more than what they seen growing up... Keep pushing, keep striving, keep believing in yo self". Hear how this message is carried out with the links below.

More Than A Shooter - SleazyWorld Go

More Than A Shooter Tracklist:

Disc 1

Double Dat Drill Ain't Dead Element What You Need (with Skilla Baby) Tryna Heal Black Tears Lesson Learned High School Dropout Who The Who's SHHHH 3 Pack Good Karma Insecure Turks & Caicos Send A Text I Like That (feat. Rob49) Track It Choose Me Depression 2 Ole Ole

Disc 2