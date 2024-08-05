Shenseea & Wizkid Star In New Music Video For "Work Me Out"

Shenseea has teamed up with Wizkid for a new music video for the track, "Work Me Out," which she dropped on her acclaimed sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, earlier this year. The piece kicks off with Shen in the gym getting a workout in before Wizkid jumps in the perform his portion of the song in a desert landscape in front of a bright sun.
When Shen shared a clip of her dancing to the song on Instagram on Sunday, fans expressed their love for the track in the comments section. One top response reads: "I feel like the world still sleep on you and it’s blowing my mind. By far one of the most talented, dedicated and baddest women in the game rn [fire emoji] and knowing where and what u really came from and watching u flourish all these years to this is mind blowing. U were really loved in Jamaica. And now America. International superstar and I love this for u and Trey." Another fan adds: "The fact that you made the underlying Aaliyah song a jam is amazing so proud to see you successful can’t wait." Be on the lookout for further updates on Shenseea as well as Wizkid on HotNewHipHop.
Shenseea Collaborates With Wizkid For Her New Single
Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Team Up With Lil Wayne For "Lifestyle," Featuring Bars About Taylor Swift
Quotable Lyrics:
Just one night to work me out (Work), work me out (Work)
Give sexercise and burn me out (Burn)
Keep it quiet, but turn me up (Turn)
Turn me up (Turn), just one night to work
Work me out (Work),”
[Via]