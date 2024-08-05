Shenseea & Wizkid Star In New Music Video For "Work Me Out"

Shenseea has teamed up with Wizkid for a new music video for the track, "Work Me Out," which she dropped on her acclaimed sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here , earlier this year. The piece kicks off with Shen in the gym getting a workout in before Wizkid jumps in the perform his portion of the song in a desert landscape in front of a bright sun.

When Shen shared a clip of her dancing to the song on Instagram on Sunday, fans expressed their love for the track in the comments section. One top response reads: "I feel like the world still sleep on you and it’s blowing my mind. By far one of the most talented, dedicated and baddest women in the game rn [fire emoji] and knowing where and what u really came from and watching u flourish all these years to this is mind blowing. U were really loved in Jamaica. And now America. International superstar and I love this for u and Trey." Another fan adds: "The fact that you made the underlying Aaliyah song a jam is amazing so proud to see you successful can’t wait." Be on the lookout for further updates on Shenseea as well as Wizkid on HotNewHipHop.