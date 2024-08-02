T-Pain Checks Rowdy Crowd For Throwing Things Onstage: Watch

T-Pain is not tolerating any disrespect.

In recent months, countless artists have fallen victim to getting hit with random objects onstage, and T-Pain is taking a stand. During a performance in Iowa this week, the hitmaker paused his set to check audience members throwing things at him. He made it clear that he wouldn't be tolerating the blatant disrespect, despite trying to ignore it.

"As a muthaf**ka that turns 40 this year, I'm not obligated to stay up here while muthaf**kas keep disrespecting me," he said. "I don't want to sound like an a*shole, but you wouldn't stay up here if you just kept getting disrespected like that. That's just weird." The majority of the crowd was not the problem in this case and began chanting T-Pain's name during his rant.

T-Pain Pauses Show To Scold Audience

"I want to keep going, I want to keep having fun. I f**k with the most of y'all. It's only a few pieces of sh*t out there... I'm not a f**king clown. I'm not gon' sit up here and get pies thrown in my face and sh*t. I don't want to leave halfway through, trust me, but I can't stay up this muthaf**ka getting disrespected," he then added. "That's all I'm saying." Fortunately, it looks like the object-throwing slowed down after this, and he was able to finish the rest of the show unscathed. Reportedly, he performed hits like "All I Do Is Win," "I'm So Hood," and more.