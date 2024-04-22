T-Pain Shares A Warning For The Hit-&-Run Culprit Who Smashed His Car

T-Pain made it out unscathed.

T-Pain was rear-ended in a hit-and-run accident near Atlanta on Sunday and documented the aftermath of the incident in a video on his Instagram page. He says the unknown driver smashed into his vehicle while he was headed home from the airport.

“Times is hard out here, man,” he said. “Whoever just f*ckin’ ran into the back of my goddamn truck, man, whoever just hit me, my wife, my road manager… whoever just did that sh*t and drove off? My n***a. Life’s about to get so much worse. First of all, n***a: you left the whole goddamn front of your truck, so we know what we’re looking for now. You left your f*ckin’ baby toy. So, we know you got kids. Look, I know times is hard. And I know things is rough out there. But I tell you what: sh*t is going too great for me to not make me want revenge right now.”

T-Pain Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: T-Pain performs at the Heineken House at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13th in Indio, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

Despite the accident, T-Pain appeared to be in good spirits, returning to the comments section of his post with jokes. “Ppl that are saying my neck and back gonna hurt tomorrow are really underestimating how much my neck and back was already hurting from just being old. Also we’re in Atlanta a mile away from making it home from the airport. It was a ~2003-2007 silver Chevy SUV that probably looks like they hit something super hard and missing the grill.”

T-Pain Details Hit-&-Run Incident

Several fans shared supportive messages in the comments section. Timbaland and Affion Crockett were among them. Check out the rapper’s full video on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on T-Pain on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

