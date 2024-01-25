T-Pain Says He Almost Had A Song With Michael Jackson And Usher

In a recent revelation, T-Pain shared the heartbreaking story of a collaboration that never saw the light of day. A song that could have united the talents of T-Pain, Michael Jackson, and Usher. The narrative unfolds in a clip posted on Twitter/X on Tuesday (January 23), where T-Pain not only recounted the missed opportunity but also treated fans to a brief snippet of the tantalizing track. The reference track held the promise of a musical masterpiece as T-Pain embarked on the creation of a song destined for greatness. The intended trio of T-Pain, Usher, and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, had the potential to create a sonic experience like no other. However, the dream collaboration turned into a bitter disappointment. And T-Pain didn't shy away from spilling the details.

Moreover, as the clip begins, T-Pain sets the stage, stating, "We are about to listen to a song that I wrote and produced that was meant for me, Usher, and Michael Jackson." The anticipation in his voice is palpable, but he quickly delves into the heart of the matter – the unfortunate twist that derailed the project. The culprit, as T-Pain reveals, was an overzealous reference singer who couldn't contain their excitement. "And then the person that was in charge of doing the references and the person that sang it got too excited and was like, ‘N-gga, I’m on a song with Michael Jackson and Usher and T-Pain!’ And then he released it, and then Michael Jackson was like, ‘Nah, never mind. I don’t wanna do it anymore.’ Yeah, that pissed me off. Not gonna lie to ya.”

T-Pain Shares A New Story

Furthermore, the incident highlights the delicate nature of collaborations in the music industry, where trust and confidentiality play pivotal roles. T-Pain's frustration is palpable as he reflects on the missed opportunity and the premature leak that led to the King of Pop backing out. In the world of music production, reference vocals serve as placeholders for the intended singers to understand and learn their parts. In this case, the premature release of the reference vocals not only shattered the surprise. But also altered the course of what could have been a legendary collaboration.

Moreover, the snippet of the track shared by T-Pain serves as a haunting reminder of the potential that never materialized. Fans are wondering about the magic that could have been. What do you think of the snippet? Let us know on HNHH!

