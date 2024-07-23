Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Allegedly Banned From Select Houston Establishments

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Is Drake at fault?

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud has been ongoing for over a decade at this point. However, it finally came to a head this past year with some scathing diss tracks. "Like That" started it all off and "Push-Ups" soon followed. "Euphoria" escalated things and on the night of May 3rd, history was made. "Family Matters" sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop world. Meanwhile, "Meet The Grahams" completely stopped everyone in their tracks.

The following day, Kendrick Lamar dropped another nuke with "Not Like Us." Since then, "Not Like Us" has become the defining song of the entire beef. It has been the number-one song in the entire world for a few weeks now and the momentum isn't stopping. However, there seems to be at least one city that isn't loving the track's recent love fest. According to some anecdotes out of Houston, it would appear as though the song has been banned by certain establishments.

Kendrick Lamar Has Some Clubs Shutting The Door

While it is unclear why this is the case, some have tried to point the finger at Drake himself. After all, Drizzy is known for being a frequent visitor in Houston. Moreover, he has ties to J Prince, who has quite a bit of influence over there. However, nothing is confirmed and there is no evidence pointing in any direction. Having said that, if you are a DJ who has "Not Like Us" in your set, be wary of playing the song while out in Texas.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake is the person behind all of this? How do you feel about clubs in Houston trying to pretend as though this song does not exist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

