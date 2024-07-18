Russ Hypes Up Collab Single With Will Smith Ahead Of Its Release

We're curious to hear this one.

Russ is a polarizing artist. He talks tough, and makes lots of controversial statements. He also, however, backs up his claims with hard work. Russ went out and carved his own path as an independent artist, and he's managed to build up a devoted fanbase over the last decade. He's also gotten a chance to link up with huge names like Big Sean and Ty Dolla Sign. That being said, the collab that Russ announced on July 17 is his most impressive yet. The rapper will be releasing a joint single with none other than Will Smith.

Russ dropped the bombshell on Instagram. He posted a series of photos of him and Will Smith together, along with a detailed caption. The caption, in typical Russ fashion, detailed the significance of getting a chance to work with the Fresh Prince himself. "I did a school project on Big Willie Style when I was in 4th grade. So this is all a trip," he wrote. "Will is a genius and gettin to talk with him about life and creativity was eye opening." The rapper also made parallels between the struggles that both him and Smith have had to contend with. "[We] realized how similar our struggles are," he said. "Which is why the song he sent to me to get on just aligned perfectly with where I’m at."

Russ Couldn't Believe Will Smith Wanted To Link Up

Russ may be prone to hyperbole, but he also admitted to being starstruck by the encounter. He told his followers that he didn't believe Will Smith actually contacted him at first. "Couple months ago we got an email from Will Smith’s team," he recalled. "[He was] reaching out about wanting to connect and work on music. 100% thought it was fake." It wasn't until Russ hopped on a FaceTime call with Smith that he was convinced. The collab is still untitled, but Russ, Smith, and Smith's son, Jaden, have already performed the song live.