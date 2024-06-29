Headie One Tells The Full Story About His Musical Come-Up On "The Last One"

BYZachary Horvath71 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
headie one the last oneheadie one the last one
Headie caps off the "One" series on his sophomore LP.

Headie One is of the United Kingdom's most reputable rappers for a lot of reasons. Whether it be his bangers, great topical focus, or commanding presence on the mic, he is always offering up something for everyone. Headie One is showcasing all of these qualities on his sophomore album, The Last One. This the Tottenham, London native's follow-up to his debut LP, EDNA, back in 2020. Additionally, it is the closing chapter in his "One"-titled mixtape series.

The first of them hit streaming in 2018 with The One and the sequel would follow later that year. For Headie One, The Last One is his story about entering the music industry and everything that has followed. He explained it in an interview with The Line of Best Fit, saying, "I’ve made a lot of music that tells a story, but I feel like the stories are all separate and individual from each other. I’ve never told the full story, from start to finish, about how I came into music and how things were up until a certain point. That’s the story the album is telling".

One track that Headie One cites as extremely important to The Last One's themes about this up-and-down journey is "Martin's Sofa". Even though it originally dropped back in January of last year, this track still fits seamlessly in this tracklist. It sort of pays homage to his friend Martin who let him crash at his place while he was trying to make it in rap. It is extremely touching and one of many vulnerable hits on this stacked project.

Read More: V Scripts Is Ready To Light Up The Summer With “Tick Tick”

Listen To The Last One By Headie One

The Last One Tracklist:

  1. I Could Rap
  2. Love of my Life
  3. Martin's Sofa
  4. I Still Know Better
  5. Form 696
  6. Lonely (feat. Potter Payper)
  7. Recall/Why You Look So Tired
  8. Cry No More (feat. Stormzy & Tay Keith)
  9. Karma
  10. Soul to Keep (feat. Fridayy)
  11. Happy Music
  12. Make a W (feat. Skrillex, AJ Tracey & BEAM)
  13. Rapunzel (feat. Ayanna)
  14. Braided (feat. D-Block Europe)
  15. Tipsy (feat. Aitch)
  16. Bounce (feat. Bnxn)
  17. Purposeful (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK)
  18. Guns & Money (feat. Tay Iwar)
  19. Memories (feat. Sampha)
  20. I'm Thankful

Read More: Lil Durk Gets Dragged Online By Fans Over His New Single, "Went Hollywood For A Year"

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
headie one cry no moreMixtapesHeadie One, Stormzy, & Tay Keith Unite For High-Profile Collab "Cry No More"2.3K
MixtapesHeadie One's New Album "EDNA" Is Here, Featuring Drake, Future, Skepta, & More4.8K
Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day ThreeMixtapesStormzy’s Best Rap Collaborations: Headie One, Dave & More1200
Headie One I Still Know Better Cover ArtMixtapesHeadie One Gets Reflective On Somber New Single "I Still Know Better"1353