The-Dream Hit With Barrage Of Roasts For His Live Singing Vocals

Zachary Horvath
2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: The-Dream performs at 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
The crowd could not believe what they were hearing.

The-Dream is a living legend. Throughout his illustrious career, the Atlanta, Georgia singer and songwriter has accomplished so many things. From helping pen some of the biggest hits in R&B and rap history, to providing his trademark tenor vocals for other artists, he has done it all. However, some days you are not going to bring your best stuff as a musician. It happens to even the best of the best, and for The-Dream, it took place earlier this month. Footage from the Roots Picnic -- an annual music festival held in Philadelphia-- has just surfaced. The two-day event saw artists like Lil Wayne, The Roots, Smino, Sexyy Red, Andre 3000, and The-Dream all show up for the 16th installment.

It looks to be taken by an audience member while the veteran was onstage. Right away, The-Dream's vocals seemed to be off-note or off-pitch, and the crowd immediately reacted with secondhand embarrassment. Perhaps the funniest moment of the whole video happens when the camera turns toward the fan recording the questionable performance. All she can do is look absolutely confused and taken aback.

The-Dream's Voice Leaves The Audience Speechless: Watch

People in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section shared similar reactions, while some were not that stunned. "I mean he never was a great singer but definitely has some bops A for effort 🤷🏽‍♂️", one user says. Another shares that sentiment, "He’s always sounded like this…". Others simply could not hold back their laughter. "NOT SOMEONE IN THE AUDIENCE LITERALLY COVERING HIS EARS!!!! LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO 😂😂". One even makes a witty pun, "When dreams turn into nightmares😂😂". It is not glowing moment for The-Dream, but at least he still giving it his all no matter what.

What are your thoughts on The-Dream's vocals at this recent concert? Are you surprised at how off-note they are, why or why not? Where does this rank amongst questionable live performances you have seen? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding The-Dream. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

