The-Dream Hit With Barrage Of Roasts For His Live Singing Vocals

The crowd could not believe what they were hearing.

The-Dream is a living legend. Throughout his illustrious career, the Atlanta, Georgia singer and songwriter has accomplished so many things. From helping pen some of the biggest hits in R&B and rap history, to providing his trademark tenor vocals for other artists, he has done it all. However, some days you are not going to bring your best stuff as a musician. It happens to even the best of the best, and for The-Dream, it took place earlier this month. Footage from the Roots Picnic -- an annual music festival held in Philadelphia-- has just surfaced. The two-day event saw artists like Lil Wayne, The Roots, Smino, Sexyy Red, Andre 3000, and The-Dream all show up for the 16th installment.

It looks to be taken by an audience member while the veteran was onstage. Right away, The-Dream's vocals seemed to be off-note or off-pitch, and the crowd immediately reacted with secondhand embarrassment. Perhaps the funniest moment of the whole video happens when the camera turns toward the fan recording the questionable performance. All she can do is look absolutely confused and taken aback.

The-Dream's Voice Leaves The Audience Speechless: Watch

People in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section shared similar reactions, while some were not that stunned. "I mean he never was a great singer but definitely has some bops A for effort 🤷🏽‍♂️", one user says. Another shares that sentiment, "He’s always sounded like this…". Others simply could not hold back their laughter. "NOT SOMEONE IN THE AUDIENCE LITERALLY COVERING HIS EARS!!!! LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO 😂😂". One even makes a witty pun, "When dreams turn into nightmares😂😂". It is not glowing moment for The-Dream, but at least he still giving it his all no matter what.