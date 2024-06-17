Lil Crix Gets Rated R Violent On "Murda Man"

lil crix murda manlil crix murda man
One of Kodak's Vulture Love signees drops a grim banger.

Whether you want to admit it or not, Kodak Black has paved the way for a lot of up-and-coming rappers today. One of those is undoubtedly Lil Crix, a teenager on the rise from his Florida neighborhood. However, he is not a clone of the established superstar; rather picking up on the skittering drums, hard piano keys, and devilish chimes that are sweeping the scene right now. All of those instrumental elements appear in full force on Lil Crix's latest single, "Murda Man".

Like the title suggests, this track is all about street violence in all its gruesome glory. "Gaspin' for air, the words can't come out his mouth 'cause he bleedin' right through his neck". This is just one of many bars that has you feeling like you are getting active with Lil Crix in real time. This single comes a busy time for the lyricist, as he appeared on a couple of tracks off the Vulture Love label tape. You can find him on the solo cut, "I Can't Turn Down", in addition to "Meth PassionFruit" with fellow brooding figure, G6reddot. You can check out Lil Crix's "Murda Man" and its accompanying music video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mm, I knew he was dead or at least it f***ed him up
The Draco hit him right in the side of his neck, the n**** ain't get back up
Body for body, who the f*** really want smoke 'cause I'm tryna leave s*** stuck
I knew he was p***y, the bullet grazed his dog, he ain't even shoot, he bucked
Slide or provide, ain't no in between, 'cause if they slide, they eat Brand new striker for sale, we switched the tag, so now it's time to bеnd they street

