Kodak Black Label Signee Lil Crix Previews Snippet With Their Jail Cell Phone Call
The snippet sounds great too.
By
Zachary Horvath
Jan 19, 2024
Lil Crix Calls On Kodak Black For "Spin The Block"
Lil Crix & Kodak Black serve up a new banger with "Spin The Block."
By
Aron A.
Aug 23, 2022
