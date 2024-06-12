Lil B Brings Hazy & Spacey Vibes To Massive 37-Song Expedition "The Book Of Flame"

Lil B's legend continues to grow.

Lil B is one of hip-hop's goofy, yet compelling legends the game has ever seen. The Berkeley, California native has some sort of aura to him that is hard to pinpoint. He is elusive while simultaneously being extremely active every year. Furthermore, he is not a hitmaker but still an incredibly influential figure. People can discredit the guy all they want, but he is a respected man amongst his peers. Not too long ago, Lil B came through with a new tape called The Book of Flame, as he continues to build out his discography.

With how often he drops, fans are going to pick out what they view as duds. But listeners seem to be messing with The Book of Flame quite a bit. People were also getting some replay value from his Winged Wheelchair Squad set that he dropped off in late December of last year. This is the follow-up to that and per usual, Lil B is providing a lot of wavy and sometimes grand instrumentals. His ability to make cloud rap songs sound the way they do so often is a true gift. In addition to its highlights, there is the usual massive tracklist. This time through, Lil B has 37 cuts on here, most of which he dominates outside of three. Those guests include Jakal, CGRB, and William Genaro. You can stream The Book of Flame wherever you get your music and quick access links are provided below.

Listen To The Book Of Flame By Lil B

The Book of Flame Tracklist:

  1. The Book of Flame (Intro)
  2. I Feel Like Im Burning
  3. Dragons Mist
  4. Gatling
  5. The Jacka
  6. You Need Me Dont Leave Me
  7. Blind Swordsman with Jakal
  8. House on the Hill
  9. Dont Stop Running
  10. Top of the Hill
  11. Vampire Party
  12. Moneybagg Yo
  13. Im a Furry
  14. East Atlanta 6
  15. Super Smash Bros
  16. Bobby Brown
  17. You Got
  18. Flipping Birds
  19. Rule
  20. Still Walking
  21. The Book of Flame Ruby Flame
  22. Under a Tree
  23. Dragons on My Back
  24. The Sky Blue with William Genaro, CGRB
  25. Reaching for the Stars (Based Freestyle)
  26. Neil deGrasse Tyson
  27. Came for the World
  28. Trust Em
  29. Tutti Frutti
  30. Cotton and Fruit (Based Freestyle)
  31. Food Is Like Drugs with CGRB
  32. 101 Dalmatians
  33. The Clerk Has Blood on His Hands
  34. Yall Hear the Noises
  35. Itches and Wisdom
  36. Watch the Dough Rise
  37. Open the Doors (Outro)

