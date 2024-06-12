Lil B Brings Hazy & Spacey Vibes To Massive 37-Song Expedition "The Book Of Flame"

Lil B is one of hip-hop's goofy, yet compelling legends the game has ever seen. The Berkeley, California native has some sort of aura to him that is hard to pinpoint. He is elusive while simultaneously being extremely active every year. Furthermore, he is not a hitmaker but still an incredibly influential figure. People can discredit the guy all they want, but he is a respected man amongst his peers. Not too long ago, Lil B came through with a new tape called The Book of Flame, as he continues to build out his discography.

With how often he drops, fans are going to pick out what they view as duds. But listeners seem to be messing with The Book of Flame quite a bit. People were also getting some replay value from his Winged Wheelchair Squad set that he dropped off in late December of last year. This is the follow-up to that and per usual, Lil B is providing a lot of wavy and sometimes grand instrumentals. His ability to make cloud rap songs sound the way they do so often is a true gift. In addition to its highlights, there is the usual massive tracklist. This time through, Lil B has 37 cuts on here, most of which he dominates outside of three. Those guests include Jakal, CGRB, and William Genaro. You can stream The Book of Flame wherever you get your music and quick access links are provided below.