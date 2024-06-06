Montell Fish Feels Lost On Dark & Cold Single "Who Did You Touch?"

BYZachary Horvath69 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
montell fish who did you touch?montell fish who did you touch?
The alt-R&B multi-hyphenate teases his forthcoming album "Charlotte".

Montell Fish is a pretty mysterious artist for a few reasons. For one, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is always crafting some abstract works that not many others are able to replicate. That was especially a case on his recent project, Intercession Before Charlotte. This brings us two reason number two; his alter ego. This March EP was a "collaboration" with dj gummy bear, which is a separate personality altogether. The 26-year-old explains that he is," A character from the brain of Montell Fish. Used as a way to further experiment with sounds, concepts, and musical ideas".

When we covered Intercession Before Charlotte, we came to discover that it was pre-cursor to a full album. The title of it is simply Charlotte and it is coming sometime soon. We know this because of Montell Fish's lead single "Who Did You Touch?". This the Christian artist's first solo offering since the September single "I Just Wanna Feel Your Love Again". Soon, Charlotte will supersede the 2022 LP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost.

Read More: Metro Boomin Teases "Savage Mode III" Despite 21 Savage Tensions

Listen To "Who Did You Touch?" By Montell Fish

On "Who Did You Touch?", Montell Fish exhibits feelings of jealousy, loneliness, and deceitfulness. On this cavernous and cold guitar-heavy instrumental, the multi-talent repeats the lines, "Who did you touch last night? / Why did you think that I won't figure out?... I don't know you no— / I don't know you no more". He feels betrayed by a woman who he really loves who goes out and makes herself available to others. It is a pretty heartbreaking song, and one that begins to paint the picture of what we might hear more of later on.

What are your thoughts on "Who Did You Touch?" by Montell Fish? Is this one of his better tracks as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album? What aspect of the song did you enjoy the most? Will Charlotte be his best project to date? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Montell Fish. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Depart from me
You always seem to keep on haunting me
And then you make me think you're wanting me
Baby taunting me
It’s haunting me, love

Read More: Delonte West Has Been Arrested Again, Collapsed While Running From Police

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
montell fish irrationalSongsMontell Fish Along With Second Alias DJ Gummy Bear, Tease Upcoming EP With "Irrational"1.7K
montell fish intercession before charlotteSongsMontell Fish's Alter Ego DJ Gummy Bear Delivers Meditative Cuts On "Intercession Before Charlotte"984
yelawolf everythingSongsYelawolf Is Hungry As Ever On New Lead Single "Everything"2.8K
Image via HNHHSongsGone Fishing: A Conversation With Hodgy5.7K