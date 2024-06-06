Montell Fish Feels Lost On Dark & Cold Single "Who Did You Touch?"

The alt-R&B multi-hyphenate teases his forthcoming album "Charlotte".

Montell Fish is a pretty mysterious artist for a few reasons. For one, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is always crafting some abstract works that not many others are able to replicate. That was especially a case on his recent project, Intercession Before Charlotte. This brings us two reason number two; his alter ego. This March EP was a "collaboration" with dj gummy bear, which is a separate personality altogether. The 26-year-old explains that he is," A character from the brain of Montell Fish. Used as a way to further experiment with sounds, concepts, and musical ideas".

When we covered Intercession Before Charlotte, we came to discover that it was pre-cursor to a full album. The title of it is simply Charlotte and it is coming sometime soon. We know this because of Montell Fish's lead single "Who Did You Touch?". This the Christian artist's first solo offering since the September single "I Just Wanna Feel Your Love Again". Soon, Charlotte will supersede the 2022 LP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost.

Listen To "Who Did You Touch?" By Montell Fish

On "Who Did You Touch?", Montell Fish exhibits feelings of jealousy, loneliness, and deceitfulness. On this cavernous and cold guitar-heavy instrumental, the multi-talent repeats the lines, "Who did you touch last night? / Why did you think that I won't figure out?... I don't know you no— / I don't know you no more". He feels betrayed by a woman who he really loves who goes out and makes herself available to others. It is a pretty heartbreaking song, and one that begins to paint the picture of what we might hear more of later on.

